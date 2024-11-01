Purdue vs. Northwestern: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue football (1-6) returns from its much needed bye week to take on Northwestern (3-5) on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers will look to snap a six-game losing streak that spans back to the beginning of September.
Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, coaching battle and more.
When, where and how to watch:
When: Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM ET
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (61,441)
TV: BTN - Yogi Roth (PxP), Anthony Herron (Color),
Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Kelly Kitchel (Sideline)
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. David Braun
Purdue: Ryan Walters - (2nd season at Purdue; 2nd overall)
Coaching record: 5-14
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-14
Record against Northwestern: 0-1
Accolades: N/A
Northwestern: David Braun - (2nd season at Northwestern; 2nd overall)
Coaching record: 11-9
Coaching record at Northwestern: 11-9
Record against Purdue: 1-0
Accolades: 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year
Series History:
Purdue leads 53-34-1
Purdue has struggled in recent memory against Northwestern, losing nine of the last 13 matchups, including a five-game losing streak between 2014-2018. The Boilermakers have also won two of the last three, however, with the most recent matchup being a 23-15 defeat for the Boilermakers a season ago.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Friday morning, Purdue is a +1.5 favorite (-114 moneyline) and the over/under for the matchup is set at 44.5, via FanDuel Sportsbook.