Women's basketball has a chance to pick up a win over a ranked team and break a lengthy losing streak this weekend as it hosts Ohio State on Sunday at 2pm. That is the marquee event this weekend as most of the winter sports are in action. Here is the full Purdue Sports Schedule for the weekend: Men's Basketball - at Rutgers, 1pm Sanday (FOX) Women's Basketball - vs. Ohio State 2pm Sunday (BTN+) Swimming & Diving - at Indiana 10am Saturday (BTN+) Men's Tennis - vs. Western Michigan 5pm Friday, vs. Denver Noon Sunday Women's Tennis - ITA Kickoff Weekend (Ann Arbor) vs. Arkansas Friday, Michigan & Utah Saturday. Indoor Track & Field - at Lenny-Lyles Invitational (Louisville) Friday & Saturday Wrestling - at Indiana 7pm Saturday (BTN+)



Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Advertisement

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here. Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.