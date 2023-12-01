After two days with no departures, another contributor has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen will exit the program, per a report from On3.

Yaseen spent four seasons in West Lafayette after joining the Boilermakers as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. Injuries marred his Purdue career, playing no more than eight games in a single season across his four years in college.

In 2023, Yaseen looked primed for a breakout, having 24 catches for 329 yards in sic games before missing the remainder of the regular season with an undisclosed injury.

The redshirt junior is the fourth Purdue wide receiver to enter the transfer portal this off-season, joining Deion Burks, TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice. The trio of Yaseen, Burks and Sheffield were the Boilermakers' three leading receivers this season.

Wide receiver was already a priority for Purdue this off-season, but the recent departures will force Ryan Walters and company to ramp up their recruiting efforts for transfers over the next few months.