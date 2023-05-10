Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson has decided to medically retire from the game of football, he announced via social media Wednesday night. He played two years in West Lafayette, appearing in 14 games with the Boilermakers. Thompson shared that he will pursue a career in coaching as the next step of his football journey.

Thompson dealt with significant leg and knee injuries over the course of his career, having five surgeries in the last four years. The veteran pass catcher announced he would use and extra year of eligibility with the Boilermakers in December, but now that is no longer the case.

The Ben Davis High School product finishes his collegiate career with 66 catches for 1,047 receiving yards and four touchdowns during stints with both Marshall and Purdue.

The highlight of Thompson's time in West Lafayette was his monster performance in the 2021 Music City Bowl against Tennessee. He posted a career-high 217 yards and two touchdowns while playing through injuries that would require double knee surgery in the off-season.

Thompson's departure leaves Purdue's top core of wide receivers with TJ Sheffield, Deion Burks, Mershawn Rice, Elijah Canion and transfer additions Jahmal Edrine and Corey Gammage.