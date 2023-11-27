Another Purdue wide receiver has announced his intentions to leave the program as redshirt senior pass catcher Mershawn Rice plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. This comes on the heels of fellow Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield entering the portal last week.

Rice played in 26 career games with the Boilermakers, making 33 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns. After a career-best year in 2022, Rice played in just seven games this fall, recording four catches for 93 yards in limited snaps.

The former four-star recruit will now search for a new home with one year of eligibility remaining.

Purdue is set to have a core group of wide receivers consisting of Jahmal Edrine, Deion Burks, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Jayden Dixon-Veal, and Jaron Tibbs heading into 2024.