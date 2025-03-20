Purdue will face McNeese in round of 32

It got interesting late, but 12-seeded McNeese showed the country why Will Wade's team is so dangerous coming into March.



#12 McNeese knocked off #5 Clemson on Thursday, 69-67.



Don't let the final score fool you. McNeese dominated Clemson for most of the game. McNeese jumped out to a double-digit lead almost immediately, and carried a 20+ point lead deep into the second half.



It wasn't until a barrage of three-pointers started falling in the final five minutes for Clemson that the Tigers made it a game. Even still, Clemson never had the ball with a chance to tie the game.



McNeese's unique zone gave Clemson fits, and it didn't help that Clemson hit just one three in the first half.



18 offensive rebounds kept Clemson at bay as McNeese leaned on its defense on a night where it struggled on the offensive end. McNeese was just 4 of 19 from three, 11 of 22 from the free throw line, and shot less than 50% from the field in both halves.



But McNeese made Clemson's offense inept in the first half. The Tigers shot 20.8% from the floor in the first half and took 8 less field goal attempts than McNeese.



McNeese's athleticism, length, and ability to crash the glass will be a big test for a Purdue team that looks to get to its second straight Sweet Sixteen.



Boiler Upload will have more on the matchup, including quotes and videos from both teams tonight and tomorrow.