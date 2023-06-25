The Bedford High School product was offered on May 22nd and set her official visit for just a month later, where she committed while on campus.

Purdue women's basketball added to its already promising 2024 recruiting class today, as New Hampshire forward Lana McCarthy announced her commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter. McCarthy chose Purdue over offers from Minnesota , West Virginia , Providence , and others.

As a junior in 2022-2023, McCarthy established herself as one of the top players in the northeast. She averaged over 18 points and 11 rebounds per game for Bedford, who fell in the New Hampshire Division I title game.

The Boilermakers' newest addition is 6'4" and has a versatile repertoire offensively. She can work with her back to the basket, using her size and strength to her advantage, but also showed an ability to step out to knock down midrange jumpers and threes. McCarthy's skillset is on par with the forwards Purdue has targeted recently, particularly with her ability to spread the floor.

McCarthy becomes the third member of next year's class for Katie Gearlds and company, joining highly-touted point guard Jordyn Poole and forward Kendall Puryear. The class could potentially welcome another member, as Purdue currently has two scholarships available in 2024-2025.

Purdue is set to have an intriguing group of post players heading into 2024, with the aforementioned McCarthy and Puryear. The duo will add to the three projected returners, Mila Reynolds, Mary Ashley Stevenson, and Alaina Harper.