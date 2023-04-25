Less than a week after landing the sister duo of Amiyah Reynolds and Mila Reynolds, Purdue women's basketball picked up a commitment from another in-state talent. Fort Wayne native and 2024 guard Jordyn Poole announced her commitment to the Boilermakers Tuesday evening.

Poole wrapped up an official visit over the weekend, which seemingly sealed the deal for the highly-touted guard. She becomes the second recruit in the class of 2024 to commit to Purdue, following Missouri forward Kendall Puryear in March.

The 5'6" guard is rated as a four-star recruit and the 55th-best prospect in the 2024 recruiting class by ESPN, which is the highest for any player from Indiana. Poole chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Kentucky, Marquette, Iowa, and others.

As a junior, Poole averaged 16.7 points and four assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three-point range. She led Fort Wayne Snider to a 21-5 record in 2022-2023, which included a trip to the semi-state round of the IHSAA playoffs.

Poole could see a significant role when she steps on campus as the backcourt tandem of Jeanae Terry and Abbey Ellis will have exhausted their eligibility.

The in-state recruit will join Jayla Smith, Amiyah Reynolds, Rashunda Jones, McKenna Layden, Sophie Swanson, and potentially others as guard options for Katie Gearlds. There will be a lot of expectations for the trio of Reynolds, Jones and Poole, in particular. Given her size and speed, Poole will likely stay at her high school position of point guard with Purdue.

The Boilermakers have picked up steam on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, and that trend continued with the addition of Poole.