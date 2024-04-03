Purdue women's basketball wrapped up its season on Monday night, falling in the WNIT Great 8 to Vermont. The Boilermakers closed things out with a 15-19 overall record, the worst since 2020-21, and the first time Katie Gearlds had a losing record during her head coaching career. Boiler Upload breaks down what the off-season could look like for the Boilermakers and an early outlook on next year's group.

Departing seniors leave void in experience:

The start of 2023 saw eight new faces enter the program, but the four departing Boilermakers in 2024 could have more of an impact on the roster heading into next season. Purdue saw a quartet of starters, Abbey Ellis, Jeanae Terry, Madison Layden and Caitlyn Harper finish their respective collegiate careers this season, leaving Katie Gearlds without an experienced upperclassmen on the roster. That group leaves behind over 550 games played and 465 starts behind, along with nearly 60% of Purdue's points. That's quite a bit of production. Jeanae Terry's departure is one that will be interesting to see Purdue handle, considering the fifth-year guard led the Boilermakers in rebounding and assists in each of the last three years, and steals the last two years. It will take more than one Boilermaker to make up for that lost production, particularly the rebounding pedigree in the backcourt. Upon losing Lasha Petree last off-season, Abbey Ellis assumed the role of Purdue's go-to scorer this season. She filled the void well, scoring 14.4 points per game on 42% shooting from the field and 31% from three-point range. Purdue will be in the business of finding another leading scorer once again. One of Purdue's top shooters has also left the program in Madison Layden. The senior wing started parts of four years and was second on the team with a 39% clip from beyond the arc this season. The final exiting starter, Caitlyn Harper, leaves another big hole to fill for next year's group. The former Cal Baptist transfer was Katie Gearlds main post presence for the last two seasons, taking the vast majority of the minutes with her into retirement. Harper did struggle in the rebounding department, averaging 3.9 boards per game, but served as a steady low post option on the offensive end. From the preseason, Gearlds was open about relying on the five seniors in 2023-23, but now those minutes and production is gone. That will allow for new opportunities for Purdue's intriguing group of young talent.

Developing young core set for round two:

The end to a forgettable 2023-24 campaign and the outgoing veteran group now makes way for the new wave to fully form in West Lafayette next season. The highly anticipated 2023 recruiting class will now be asked to shoulder the load with four starters exiting the program. At the forefront of the youth movement is Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson, who burst onto the scene as a starter early in the season. Stevenson started all but one game, averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The rookie forward cemented herself as a building block for the program and could assume a rather large leadership role in the locker room moving forward. Expect Stevenson to retain her starting role in the front court and serve as one of the focal points of the offense. The backcourt tandem of Rashunda Jones and Sophie Swanson will also look to build on encouraging freshmen seasons in 2024. Swanson evolved into Purdue's top shooter after breaking into the rotation on the heels of a torn ACL her senior year of high school. The sharpshooter shot 39% from three-point range, averaging 7.1 points in just 12.6 minutes per game. Jones went through up and downs in her first year on campus, having 20 point performances followed by inefficient outings. She averaged 7.8 points and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 36% from the field. Swanson and Jones will be in the driver's seat to start in the backcourt for Katie Gearlds as sophomores, each taking on an increased role. Neither guard were able to showcase their abilities as a facilitator, as Ellis and Terry held those roles. That's where redshirt freshman Amiyah Reynolds enters the picture. The former highly-touted recruit sat out her freshman year after foot surgery in high school, but is poised to quickly insert herself in the starting lineup. Reynolds could very well earn the starting point guard spot. Purdue's top three freshmen flashed potential during their debut campaign in West Lafayette, but the next step will be consistency, which would bode well for the Boilermakers heading into next season. In addition to the three rookies who got plenty of run, reserves McKenna Layden and Emily Monson could potentially see increased roles next season after averaging ten and three minutes per game respectively. Layden turned in an eight point, six rebound showing against Dayton in December but was unable to carve out a consistent role before missing the final month and a half of the year due to injury. Alongside the soon to be second year players, Purdue also has a trio of upperclassmen that will be expected to take a step forward. That starts with senior to-be Jayla Smith. The former Indiana Miss Basketball winner took a step back as a junior, seeing major dips in scoring and playing time after beginning the year as the starter. As currently constructed, Purdue could ask Smith to be one of the first off the bench next year, looking for her to continue the strong play from the WNIT. The post tandem of Alaina Harper and Mila Reynolds should also be in line for an uptick in minutes, similarly to how the rotation shook out after Caitlyn Harper went down with her ACL injury. The duo did have its share of struggles during that time, however, failing to match the production of the sixth-year senior.

Reinforcements are on the way:

Katie Gearlds will also bring in a shiny new recruiting class in the fall, one that already has the coaching staff excited for their arrival. Highly-touted in-state guard Jordyn Poole headlines the group, coming off a Miss Basketball runner-up campaign as a senior at Fort Wayne Snider. Poole averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The well-rounded guard could slide into a facilitating role, orchestrating the second unit for Katie Gearlds while fighting for a starting job. As Purdue searches for a source of rebounding, it may have one in 6-foot-2 post Kendall Puryear. The Blue Springs South product set the school record for rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game as a senior. She is also a more traditional post, serving as a dominant presence down low, scoring 18.3 points per game last season. Puryear could threaten Harper and Reynolds for minutes in her first year on campus as she adds a physical difference maker. The final member of the group is an intriguing talent, forward Lana McCarthy. The New Hampshire Miss Basketball award winner and state champion offers another big that can compliment Puryear as an inside-outside duo. At 6-foot-4, McCarthy can score at all three levels at defend both front court positions. Behind Mary Ashley Stevenson, McCarthy can be a change of pace option for the second unit. With Purdue's roster construction at the moment, opportunities will be ample for Poole, Puryear and McCarthy to get on the floor and carve out consistent roles for the Boilermakers in 2024-25.

What could the rotation look like in 2024-25?

Purdue Potential Rotation 2024-25 Position Starter Reserve Reserve Guard Amiyah Reynolds Jordyn Poole N/A Guard Sophie Swanson Emily Monson N/A Guard Rashunda Jones Jayla Smith McKenna Layden Forward Mary Ashley Stevenson Lana McCarthy N/A Forward Alaina Harper Mila Reynolds Kendall Puryear

Priorities on the transfer portal market:

Purdue has its foundation set with a group of talented young players that offer optimism for the next several years. Katie Gearlds and the coaching staff could also opt to add some additional contributors via the transfer portal, however.