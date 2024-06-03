Another offer in the 2026 class was sent out by Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball on Monday, with Quaker Valley (PA) forward Oumou "Mimi" Thiero receiving the scholarship. Thiero is the third 2026 offer extended by the Boilermakers since the May live period, joining Texas forward Jayda Kearney and Virginia guard/wing Sanai Green.

The Pennsylvania native holds other offers from Providence, Harvard, Boston College, Rhode Island, Robert Morris, Kent State, Monmouth, East Carolina and Delaware.

Thiero stars for Quaker Valley on the high school scene, where she averaged 19.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-4 forward has also shown the ability to knock down threes, shooting 32% from distance on 103 attempts her first two years in high school. Thiero could play the four or five, while having the skillset of a wing as well. She thrives on the defensive end of the floor with her length and shot blocking prowess.

The 2026 talent also comes from a basketball family, with her father playing for Memphis and Duquense, while her older brother Adou began his career at Kentucky before transferring to Arkansas alongside John Calapari this off-season.

Purdue adds Thiero into a growing pool of class of 2026 targets that also includes in-state standouts Brooklynn Renn, KK Holman, Lillian Barnes, and Myah Epps.

