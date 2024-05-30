Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball sent out a new offer on Wednesday night to class of 2026 post/forward Jayda Kearney.

The Woodlands College Park (Tx.) product has enjoyed a steady rise in her recruitment over the last month, adding offers from Texas Tech, Clemson, Arkansas, Cal and Arizona State. Those five, plus the newest offer from the Boilermakers, are in addition to other offers from Ole Miss, Howard and Wichita State. It is none too surprising to see why Kearney has been adding to her list of suitors of late, as she is making a name for herself on the Adidas circuit playing for Team Lex Nation.

The 6-foot-6 lefty has a unique blend of size at 6-foot-6 and athleticism in a forward, which gives her all the makings of a special talent. Defensively, she is an eraser in the paint and has the quickness to keep up with smaller opposition. Kearney is still developing on the offensive end of the floor, but provides a mismatch for anyone.

Purdue has been making size and athleticism a priority in its post targets the last two recruiting class with the likes of Avery Gordon, Kira Reynolds, Lana McCarthy, and Kendall Puryear. Kearney certainly fits that mold as she emerges as a key target in the 2026 class, along with in-state forward Brooklynn Renn.