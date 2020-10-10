QB battle remains three-man race following Saturday scrimmage
Purdue ran close to 100 plays in Saturday’s scrimmage. And Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm seemed pleased with the proceedings as Purdue marches to its season opener vs. Iowa on Oct. 24 in Ross-Ade Stadium
“Well, I thought we had a good day,” said Brohm after today's scrimmage. “We had a good practice yesterday, a little bit longer than we normally would before scrimmage, but we wanted to get some good work in today. We went close to 100 plays."
The team worked on a variety of things, running plays in the open field, in the red zone, third-down situations and short yardage, among other scenarios, according to Brohm.
“Really, the key today was getting off the field, signaling in plays, doing the normal move-the-ball format to get yards … ,” said Brohm.
All eyes continue to be on the quarterback, where it remains a three-man battle between sophomore Jack Plummer and juniors Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton (a UCLA grad transfer) now that Elijah Sindelar is gone.
“Aidan, Jack definitely are battling for the No. 1 spot,” said Brohm. “Austin Burton is right there on their hip, just hasn't been here as long as they (have). So, you know, we feel confident once again that three guys should be ready to play. We've got to decide which one to go with. But all three are very capable. They've done a very good job at this point, and of course the others behind them are getting better.”
Would Brohm consider playing multiple quarterbacks by design or performance?
“We probably are still open to that, “ said Brohm. “I think that, you know, that's not what we're shooting to do,. But at the same time, we've got to be smart. In certain situations, maybe we'll use one or two of them, and then we'll see how the course of the game goes. I think all of them are going to be in the bullpen ready to go. Not that we ever want to have a quick pull. But at the same time, all three guys can play."
The competition will continue to rage as Purdue continues its training camp next week before playing a nine-game Big Ten-only schedule.
"All three, they get along great. They compete. They work hard. I think they understand we're just going to do what we would do if we were quarterback and one was playing good, and then ran with it. I think all three understand the situation. We’ll try to get one starter and go out there and play."
Neal sighting
Good news for a defense transitioning schemes and coordinators under Bob Diaco: Fifth-year senior Lorenzo Neal took part in the scrimmage.
“He's getting better every day,” said Brohm. “He’s got to continue to push forward, get in the best shape he can. I think that's going to be the most important thing for him, is getting in the best physical condition he can so that he's ready to play as many snaps as we can utilize him because he can be a productive force.”
Neal underwent knee surgery after the 2018 season and didn't play a snap last season. And he practiced sparingly. The 6-3, 325-pound Neal could be a force in the middle of Boilermaker line in 2020.
Anthrop on the mend
Jeff Brohm confirmed an earlier GoldandBlack.com report that fifth-year senior receiver Jackson Anthrop suffered a shoulder injury in practice earlier in camp. The Lafayette (Ind.) Central Catholic product has undergone surgery and is on the mend.
“Jackson will be out for a while,” said Brohm. “It was an unfortunate injury that happened. He got it taken care of. We don't know the time frame (of his return), maybe by the middle of the season, if not a little bit before then. “
Anthrop is a steady force who also helps in the return game. Purdue is well-stocked at receiver even with Anthrop out. Still, his leadership will be missed.
Handling Rondale with care
Jeff Brohm said redshirt sophomore receiver Rondale Moore was on the field today. And, he's looking good.
The staff knows the capabilities of Moore, one of the most dynamic talents in the nation who returned to the team after earlier opting out. Now, No. 4 is getting fine-tuned for what figures to be his final season at Purdue.
“Rondale continues to do great things for us,” said Brohm. “We want to be smart. We want to make sure to get him to the game full speed. So, we do monitor his reps. We make sure that we're not gonna overdo things. We want to make sure that he's healthy, we want to make sure that if he has a little strain here and there, we're able to get on top of that quick.
“When he's in there, he's definitely shown that playmaking ability that he's always been able to do.”
O-line taking shape
From the sound of Jeff Brohm, the offensive line is taking shape.
Based on what the fourth-year Purdue coach said today, it wouldn't be a shock to see a No. 1 line of: LT Grant Hermanns (fifth-year senior); LG Cam Craig (redshirt freshman); C Sam Garvin (junior); RG DJ Washington (junior); RT Eric Miller (sophomore).
"I think we have a nucleus of nine to 10 guys that should be able to play for us," said Brohm. "And we would hope that five guys would emerge and be a force up front. But we still have a ways to go on that."
Brohm also mentioned redshirt freshman Spencer Holstege and true freshman Gus Hartwig at center; junior Mark Stickford and redshirt freshman Kyle Jornigan at right guard; UTEP grad transfer Greg Long at right tackle. Brohm said sophomore right tackle Will Bramel is out dealing with injury.
Keep an eye on Hartwig, a player who has impressed Brohm.
"He's right in the mix (at center)," said Brohm. "He's a guy that if not at center, he's going to play multiple positions for us just because he's been much farther along than really any offensive lineman we've had come in here, in my opinion. That's a credit to him and his high school coaches in his background. So, he excites us."
