Purdue ran close to 100 plays in Saturday’s scrimmage. And Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm seemed pleased with the proceedings as Purdue marches to its season opener vs. Iowa on Oct. 24 in Ross-Ade Stadium



“Well, I thought we had a good day,” said Brohm after today's scrimmage. “We had a good practice yesterday, a little bit longer than we normally would before scrimmage, but we wanted to get some good work in today. We went close to 100 plays."



The team worked on a variety of things, running plays in the open field, in the red zone, third-down situations and short yardage, among other scenarios, according to Brohm.



“Really, the key today was getting off the field, signaling in plays, doing the normal move-the-ball format to get yards … ,” said Brohm.



All eyes continue to be on the quarterback, where it remains a three-man battle between sophomore Jack Plummer and juniors Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton (a UCLA grad transfer) now that Elijah Sindelar is gone.



“Aidan, Jack definitely are battling for the No. 1 spot,” said Brohm. “Austin Burton is right there on their hip, just hasn't been here as long as they (have). So, you know, we feel confident once again that three guys should be ready to play. We've got to decide which one to go with. But all three are very capable. They've done a very good job at this point, and of course the others behind them are getting better.”



Would Brohm consider playing multiple quarterbacks by design or performance?



“We probably are still open to that, “ said Brohm. “I think that, you know, that's not what we're shooting to do,. But at the same time, we've got to be smart. In certain situations, maybe we'll use one or two of them, and then we'll see how the course of the game goes. I think all of them are going to be in the bullpen ready to go. Not that we ever want to have a quick pull. But at the same time, all three guys can play."

The competition will continue to rage as Purdue continues its training camp next week before playing a nine-game Big Ten-only schedule.



"All three, they get along great. They compete. They work hard. I think they understand we're just going to do what we would do if we were quarterback and one was playing good, and then ran with it. I think all three understand the situation. We’ll try to get one starter and go out there and play."