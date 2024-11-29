Quick Wrap - Purdue 80, Ole Miss 78 | The Myles Colvin Game

(Photo by Purdue Athletics)

If you're going to have a career-day, you might as well make your last bucket count. That's what Myles Colvin did, finding Braden Smith's airball with two seconds left, corralling it and putting it back up to give a 80-78 victory to win the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on Friday.





The game-winning put back by Myles Colvin capped off a career-high 20 points.







Purdue needed every bit of those 20 points after going up 25-8 in the first half to eventually give up the lead in the second half after Ole Miss started the half making 6 of its first 7 three-pointers. Ole Miss led by as much as 7, taking a 75-68 lead with less than nine minutes in the game.





The game finished with Colvin scoring, and it started with Myles Colvin scoring. Colvin had the game's first basket, stealing a pass and taking it all the way for a dunk. On the next possession, Colvin made the first of three threes on the night for the sophomore.

Advertisement

Purdue's Braden Smith helped spark the early lead, knocking down four threes in the first half. Smith ended the game wiht 18 points, a game-high 11 assists, and 6 rebounds.



But it was Trey Kaufman-Renn that led Purdue's offense in scoring again, dropping 25 points, 15 of them coming in the first half. Kaufman-Renn also led Purdue with 13 rebounds.

But when it looked like Ole Miss was going to run Purdue out of the building, it was Myles Colvin, literally sprinting in transition that got Purdue back into the game.





An Ole Miss missed three while up 75-68 bounced long off the rim and Braden Smith controlled it. Smith immediately burst up court, with Camden Heide trailing behind to his right and Colvin to his left. Smith hit Colvin with a no look pass and Colvin finished while drawing a foul to cut the game back to four point. That free throw set Colvin's career high.





Colvin would then give Purdue the lead back on an Ole Miss turnover that bounced off a leg and went away from the basket. Colvin got to the ball first, kept going, and euro stepped through traffic to finish his second lay up and foul of the half. Purdue would go up 76-75 with less than three minutes to play.







Smith would add an insurance lay up before a costly turnover would allow Ole Miss to tie the game on a dunk with 14.8 seconds to play.







Purdue drew up Smith's number who went right on a screen and took a falling away mid-range shot near the right baseline. The shot was short, and missed the rim left which worked out for Purdue because that's exactly where Colvin sprinted in to follow the play. Colvin found himself alone with the ball in his hand and two seconds on the clock. He was able to gently lay it in from there and give Purdue another holiday week tournament win.