Ranking Big Ten coaches as players

Pat Fitzgerald was the backbone of Northwestern's storybook rise to prominence in 1995 and 1996.

One was a first-round NFL pick who finished third in Heisman voting.

Another played at a tiny D3 school in Wisconsin that no longer has a football program. There also is a former walk-on, four FCS/I-AA players and a D2 player among the ranks. They all have one thing in common: They are Big Ten head coaches.

The playing resumes of this collection of Big Ten bosses looks markedly different. But, they all arrived at the same destination, coaching in one of the most powerful leagues in the nation. A ranking of the college playing careers of the 14 Big Ten coaches.

1. Pat Fitzgerald, LB, Northwestern (1993-96) The resume for No. 51 glimmers. It begins with a College Football Hall of Fame credential. Enough said. This tough guy linebacker with a cherubic face was a stone-cold mauler from Chicagoland. Fitzgerald was the vanguard of the Wildcats’ improbable resurgence under Gary Barnett in the mid-1990s. Fitzy was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-American and a two-time Bednarik and Nagurski Award winner who helped do the seemingly impossible: Take the Purple to Pasadena.

2. Jim Harbaugh, QB, Michigan (1983-86) An all-time Michigan great, Harbaugh started his final three seasons in Ann Arbor for iconic Bo Schembechler. Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title as a senior, when he finished third in Heisman voting. He wasn’t done, forging an NFL career that is unmatched by Big Ten coaches. Harbaugh was a first-round NFL pick of the Bears in 1987, enjoying a successful 14-year career that was capped by induction in the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title as a senior, when he finished third in Heisman voting.

3. Jeff Brohm, QB, Louisville (1989-93) He was the cornerstone in the rise of Louisville under Howard Schnellenberger. A three-year starter, Brohm still ranks among the Cardinals’ career leaders in many categories, including touchdown passes (38). He was voted the team’s MVP as a junior and senior, and his No. 11 became part of the Louisville Ring of Honor in 2006. Brohm went updrafted, but he forged a seven-year NFL career. He even played in the XFL, along with a stint as a pro baseball player.



Jeff Brohm's No. 11 is part of the Louisville Ring of Honor.

4. P.J. Fleck, WR, Northern Illinois (1999-2003) The ultimate overachiever who wrung every last once of ability from his body, Fleck was a standout receiver and return man for Joe Novak in DeKalb, Ill. As a senior, Fleck helped lead the Huskies to a No. 10 ranking, a 10-2 record and wins vs. Maryland, Alabama and Iowa State. He ranks in the top five in Northern Illinois annals in receptions (179) and receiving yards (2,162). Fleck was first-team All-MAC in 2003. He went on to play from 2004-05 with the 49ers after signing as a free-agent.

In 2003, P.J. Fleck helped lead the Huskies to a No. 10 ranking and wins vs. Maryland, Alabama and Iowa State.

5. Scott Frost, QB/S, Stanford (1993-94); Nebraska (1995-97) Before he became a Husker deity, Frost spent two seasons at Stanford, working as a safety and quarterback. Home beckoned, as Frost transferred to Nebraska in 1995 and became the starting quarterback in 1996, winning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. In 1997, Frost led Nebraska to a 13-0 mark and the program's fifth national title, helping crown Tom Osborne's career. That season, Frost threw the pass that began the iconic play: The Flea Kicker. He was picked in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft and played six seasons as a safety.

Scott Frost led Nebraska to the 1997 national title after starting his career at Stanford.

6. James Franklin, QB, East Stroudsburg (1991-94) The effervescent Franklin was a four-year letterman and a two-time All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference selection, breaking or tying 23 school records at D2 East Stroudsburg. He was a legend, setting seven school records as a senior and earning team MVP honors for the Warriors. He also was a Harlon Hill Trophy nominee (Division II Heisman). His crowning honor: Franklin was inducted into the East Stroudsburg Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

James Franklin was a standout signal-caller at D2 East Stroudsburg.

7. Ryan Day, QB, New Hampshire (1998-2001) Day was a decorated prep, earning Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year honors. He started for three years under Chip Kelly, a first-time OC who was developing his spread offense that eventually would lead him to the NFL. And Day thrived as a three-year starter. He established nine records, finishing with 53 TD passes and 8,492 yards passing for the FCS Wildcats.

Ryan Day thrived throwing passes for New Hampshire OC Chip Kelly, who would go on to fame and fortune.

8. Bret Bielema, DT, Iowa (1989-92) Cut from the same never-say-die mold as P.J. Fleck, Bielema was a rugged d-lineman from the Illinois plains who toiled for Hayden Fry. Bielema hustled his way to a good career in Iowa City after arriving as a walk-on. He earned a scholarship after his freshman year, starting as a junior and becoming a captain as a senior. Bielema helped Iowa reach the Rose Bowl in the 1990 season. He signed as a free-agent with Seahawks and played one season in the Arena Football League.

Bret Bielema helped lead Iowa to the Rose Bowl in the 1990 season.

9. Tom Allen, LB/P, Maranatha Baptist (1988-91) Allen played football and wrestled at Maranatha Baptist, a D3 school in Watertown, Wis. He is sixth all-time in tackles, and eighth in tackles for loss. And get this: Allen was one of the most prolific punters in Maranatha Baptist history, too Alas, Maranatha Baptist eliminated its football program after the 2016 season. No doubt, Allen was one of the best-ever Sabercats. 10. Mike Locksley, DB, Towson (1988-91) “Locks” earned his chops as a safety, notching defensive MVP honors as a senior in 1991 for the Tigers. Quick, savvy and tough, Locklsey finished his career ranked 19th on the school's all-time tackles list playing at the I-AA school in suburban Baltimore, which at the time was Towson "State."

11. Greg Schiano, LB, Bucknell (1985-87) A three-year letterwinner for the I-AA Bison, Schiano was named to The Sporting News' preseason All-American team in 1987. The ultimate tough guy, Schiano wasn't quick or dynamic. But, he was adroit schematically. And, he could hit. Schiano was a captain his senior year after leading non-scholarship Bucknell with 114 tackles as a junior en route to garnering All-Patriot League honors.

Greg Schiano was an All-Patriot League linebacker at Bucknell.

12. Mel Tucker, DB, Wisconsin (1990-92, 1994) Tucker was on the ground floor of Barry Alvarez’s rebuild in Madison, signing on in the first recruiting class for the Hall of Fame coach. Tucker lettered three times at cornerback and safety, helping the Badgers win the 1993 Big Ten title. He finished his career with 47 tackles and four pass deflections. (He missed his junior season after breaking a leg in camp).

Mel Tucker was part of Barry Alvarez's first Wisconsin recruiting class in 1990.