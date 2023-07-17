The Big Ten has a long list of historic tight ends in the conferences' history and that line of talent at the position is set to continue in 2023. Boiler Upload ranks the top ten tight ends in the Big Ten heading into the college football season.

1. Brevyn Spann-Ford: Minnesota Earning the top spot in the rankings is Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford, who emerged in 2022 as one of the best tight ends in the conference. His 497 receiving yards and 42 catches were the third most in the Big Ten, behind only NFL Draft picks Payne Durham and Sam Laporta. Spann-Ford earned an 82.5 run-blocking grade and 82.1 receiving grade last season, both ranking in the top ten for FBS tight ends. The Golden Gophers' standout will be on draft boards and is a likely selection in the 2024 NFL Draft next spring.

2. Luke Lachey: Iowa Another talented tight end coming out of Iowa City? It seems like a yearly occurrence at this point. As Big Ten Tight End of the Year Sam Laporta heads off to the NFL, redshirt junior Luke Lachey is primed to establish himself as one of the Big Ten's best. Even in a backup role to Laporta, Lachey had the second most yards and led the Hawkeyes in touchdown catches in 2022 with a line of 398 yards and four scores. He closed out the year with games of 77 and 89 yards, which could be a precursor of what's to come in 2023. All signs point to another great Iowa tight end is on the way in the form of Luke Lachey.

3. Cade Stover: Ohio State Many of the headlines surrounding Ohio State's offense in 2023 will revolve around the Buckeye's elite wide receiver unit and the potential breakout of new starting quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord will have an established safety valve as he takes over for two-year starter CJ Stroud in tight end Cade Stover. Stover broke out in 2022 with 36 catches for 406 yards and five touchdowns in the electric Ohio State offense. He is well-rounded, being an impact player in both the run and pass games. The fifth-year senior is expected to have another successful campaign in 2023 and will be a reliable target for McCord.

4. Corey Dyches: Maryland Perhaps the most underrated tight end in the conference has the potential to rise to the upper echelon of the position in the Big Ten. Maryland's Corey Dyches had the second-most receiving yards (494) and third-most catches (39) for the Terrapins last season. Dyches was in a timeshare with CJ Dippre in 2022, who transferred to Alabama this off-season. With Dippre gone, Dyches is the top option at the position and could reach a new level with the additional snaps headed his way this fall.

5. Colston Loveland: Michigan The next two entries on this list are in line for an uptick in targets, with last year's starters now out of the picture. The first of which is Michigan standout Colston Loveland, who takes over as the top tight end for Jim Harbaugh after the departure of Luke Schoonmaker. Loveland had an encouraging 2022 campaign, with 16 catches for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a true freshman last season. The up-and-comer was thrust into action after Erick All's season was cut short due to injury. Now that All transferred and Schoonmaker went to the NFL, Loveland has the potential to emerge as a top player at the position in 2023.

6. Theo Johnson: Penn State Similar to Loveland, Penn State's Theo Johnson will also have an opportunity to grow his role from last season. All-Big Ten performer Brenton Strange is off to the NFL, and Johnson will replace his production. Johnson had 20 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, which was close to his fellow Nittany Lion teammate Strange last year. The junior pass catcher will be one of Drew Allar's primary targets this fall and could become an NFL Draft prospect with his production and physical traits.

7. Erick All: Iowa As previously mentioned, former Michigan tight end Erick All transferred to Iowa this off-season after missing nearly all of 2022 due to an injury that resulted in back surgery. In his last full campaign, All was a key piece of the Michigan offense that helped lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and the program's first College Football Playoff appearance. He reunites with his quarterback from that season, Cade McNamara, who also took his talents to Iowa City. All could be eased back into competition, which drops him on this list, but he will form the top tight end duo in the conference with Luke Lachey for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

8. Arik Gilbert: Nebraska One of the most talked about transfers in the conference this off-season, Arik Gilbert, heads to Nebraska as the Huskers enter the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln. After previous stops at LSU and Georgia, the former five-star and top ten Rivals recruit looks for a new beginning with the Huskers. Gilbert broke onto the scene in 2020 with 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns under Ed Orgeron and was viewed as a future first round pick. After transferring to Georgia, he found himself behind Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington but now has a golden opportunity in Lincoln. He has the most potential of any entry on this list, and it will be up to Matt Rhule to unlock that potential this fall.

9. Garrett Miller: Purdue Purdue lost several difference makers from last season's Big Ten West Champion unit, including All-Big Ten tight end Payne Durham. The Boilermakers believe they have another standout at the position ready to fill the void left behind by the 2022 NFL Draft selection. Garrett Miller is full of potential but missed the entire 2022 campaign following a torn ACL suffered in fall camp. Miller is expected to return this fall and is primed for a breakout season as a fifth-year senior. As a junior in 2021, Miller had 19 catches for 165 yards but flashed his big play ability in a reserve role. Miller is set to be the starting tight end for Purdue under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and could vault himself into the conference's top tight ends by the end of the year.

10. Maliq Carr: Michigan State Former four-star recruit Maliq Carr hasn't had the career many expected of him coming out of high school, but the Michigan State tight end has the opportunity to shine in 2023. Carr initially enrolled at Purdue as a part of the 2020 recruiting class but transferred to the Spartans after just one season in West Lafayette. Carr had his most productive year in 2022, with 16 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time with the now-departed Daniel Barker. The redshirt junior is now the top tight end for Mel Tucker in East Lansing and could see his fair share of targets after Michigan State saw its top two receivers from last season leave the program.