RB Dylan Downing back home in Indiana, ready to get physical in run game

Don’t tell Dylan Downing you can’t go home again.

The Carmel, Ind., native matriculated to UNLV for his freshman season in 2020. Now, the burly running back finds himself back home in Indiana at Purdue, just an hour or so from home. And, Downing looks primed to be a contributor for the Boilermakers this season.

“It's pretty nice (to be back),” said Downing. “Not too far from home. It's got a Midwest feel to it again. That's nice. Just Indiana football again.”