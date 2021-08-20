 Dylan Downing | Purdue football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-20 07:55:22 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Dylan Downing back home in Indiana, ready to get physical in run game

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: GoldandBlack.com Training Camp Central

Don’t tell Dylan Downing you can’t go home again.

The Carmel, Ind., native matriculated to UNLV for his freshman season in 2020. Now, the burly running back finds himself back home in Indiana at Purdue, just an hour or so from home. And, Downing looks primed to be a contributor for the Boilermakers this season.

“It's pretty nice (to be back),” said Downing. “Not too far from home. It's got a Midwest feel to it again. That's nice. Just Indiana football again.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}