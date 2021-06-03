Recruiting stories: LB Chris Koeppen

What Chris Koeppen lacked in height (listed generously at 6-0) he compensated for with intensity and savvy.

The rugged linebacker from Richards High in Oak Lawn, Ill., was a big catch in Jim Colletto’s second recruiting class, signing in 1992. Koeppen was featured along with Colletto’s other big catch—Mike Alstott—on the cover of Gold and Black Illustrated that chronicled the ’92 recruiting class.

While a winning record eluded Koeppen during his Boilermaker tenure, he still enjoy many highlights during a productive career that culminated with a big moment in a big game: A 9-3 victory vs. No. 9 Michigan on Nov. 9, 1996.



Days earlier, Colletto had announced his resignation. The Boilermakers went out and stunned Michigan in Ross-Ade Stadium.

No Purdue team since has slowed a Michigan offense like Purdue did that day. The Wolverines gained just over 50 yards in rushing and only 289 yards in total offense. The Wolverines hadn't been limited to just a field goal in a game in 11 years. And it was Koeppen who was a difference-maker with a sack, strip and fumble recovery that led to Purdue's game-winning score midway through the fourth quarter.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Koeppen—the married father of three and general manager, VP of manufacturing for high end aerospace company in Chicago—who shared his recruiting experience.