GoldandBlack - Purdue hires Ron English as DB coach

Ron English has been hired as defensive backs coach at Purdue, GoldandBlack.com has confirmed. The news first was reported by SI.com's Pat Forde and ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg.

English most recently coached defensive backs (safeties) at Florida from 2018-20. He was not retained after the 2020 season by Gator head coach Dan Mullen. UF also parted ways with cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray.



Anthony Poindexter has coached safeties at Purdue, in addition to being co-defensive coordinator. It's not known how his role will change--if at all--with English as defensive backs coach.



The 52-year old English has been a defensive coordinator at San Jose State (2016), Louisville (2008) and Michigan (2006-07) and was head coach at Eastern Michigan from 2009-13, going 11-46. He was MAC Coach of the Year in 2011.



English also has been an assistant at Arizona State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State and Mississippi State, in addition to his aforementioned stops.

English was DC at Louisville (2008) when Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was the Cardinal offensive coordinator.

English--who played safety at Cal from 1987-90-- is the second defensive staff hire this offseason by Brohm. Last week, Mark Hagen was tabbed to coach the defensive line.

Purdue still needs to hire a defensive coordinator, who also presumably would coach linebackers.

After the 2020 season, Purdue parted ways with cornerbacks coach Greg Brown and defensive coordinator/linebackers Bob Diaco. Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison left for the same job at Illinois.