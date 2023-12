On the first day of the NCAA Transfer Portal being open, it is the coaching staff that is seeing a shakeup in West Lafayette. Purdue tight ends coach Seth Doege will head to Marshall to be the Thundering Herd's new offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to Boiler Upload after an initial report by John Brice of Football Scoop.

Doege spent just one season in West Lafayette, alongside offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and was heavily involved in the offense. The tight ends coach was Harrell's right hand man on the field while he was in the box.

Purdue will now look to find a replacement for Doege, who has one of the best units on the Boilermakers' roster heading into 2024.