A piece of Purdue men's basketball's non-conference slate for the 2024 season appears to be in place. Per CBS' Jon Rothstein, Purdue will partake in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego next year.

The Boilermakers will be joined by in-state rival Notre Dame and BYU in the event, with the fourth team currently unknown. The event is a four team bracket, with two guaranteed games. The inaugural Rady Childen’s Invitational is set to tip off on Thanksgiving Day in 2023, with Iowa, USC, Seton Hall and Oklahoma making up the field this season.

Purdue has not played Notre Dame since their last meeting in the Crossroads Classic in 2020, with the Boilermakers earning an 88-78 victory in Indianapolis. In the all-time series, Purdue is just 2-4, but have won two of its last three matchups with the Fighting Irish.

The other potential opponent in the event is BYU, who Purdue has only played once in program history, coming in the 2014 Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Head coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers won that non-conference tilt 87-85 in overtime.

The event continues the trend of Purdue giving itself early non-conference tests in yet another preseason tournament. The Boilermakers will compete in the stacked Maui Jim Maui Invitational field, the Hall of Fame Toronto Series against Alabama and the Indy Classic against Arizona in 2023.