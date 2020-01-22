MORE: Terrance Jamison's Air Force bio

GoldandBlack.com has confirmed that Purdue has rounded out its defensive staff with the hiring of Terrance Jamison from Air Force as line coach, completing a makeover that has seen the departure of three assistants since the end of the 2019 season. The news was first reported by FootballScoop.com.



Jamison coached the d-line at Air Force last season for Troy Calhoun, who at one time was a candidate to be Purdue's head coach. Prior to working in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jamison led the defensive line at Texas Tech in 2017 and 2018. Before working in Lubbock, Texas, for Kliff Kingsbury, Jamison coached the defensive line at Florida Atlantic from 2014-16 for Charlie Partridge. He also worked on the staffs at Wisconsin and Cal. In Madison, Wisc., Jamison worked with J.J. Watt.



Air Force ranked fifth in the Mountain West in sacks last year (26) and No. 2 vs. the run (100.5 ypg).



At Florida Atlantic, Jamison's 2015 line helped set a program record with 35 sacks. At Texas Tech in 2017, he inherited a defense that had only 14 sacks the year before. The Red Raiders had 18 sacks in Jamison's first year, followed by 28 in 2018.

A Chicago native, Jamison was a reserve defensive lineman for Wisconsin--signed by Bret Bielema--before his career ended prematurely due to knee issues. His brother, Tim, played at Michigan and in the NFL.



Jamison replaces Reggie Johnson, with whom Purdue parted ways with after he served three seasons on the staff. Defensive ends coach Kevin Wolthausen--who ran special teams, too--also won't be back in 2020 after being part of Jeff Brohm's staff in West Lafayette since 2017.

Earlier this offseason, Purdue parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Nick Holt--who came to Purdue with Jeff Brohm in 2017--and hired Bob Diaco from Louisiana Tech as a replacement. Diaco will run the defense and coach linebackers.

Purdue also has hired a new special teams coach: Marty Biagi, who comes from North Texas and also will be a defensive assistant.

The lone remaining defensive coaches from 2019 are co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and cornerbacks coach Greg Brown.

The Boilermaker defense struggled last season, when it ranked 12th in the Big Ten in scoring (30.6 ppg); 12th in rushing (192.5 ypg); 12th in passing (243.8 ypg); 13th overall (436.3 ypg). The defense finished 12th in the league in sacks (23); 10th in TFLs (72) and 12th in turnovers forced (15).

The 2020 season will be Brohm's fourth in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers reached bowls in each of Brohm's first two seasons before going 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten) in 2019. In three seasons, Brohm is 17-21 overall and 12-15 in the Big Ten.