For North Texas head coach Seth Littrell, it was difficult to see special teams coach Marty Biagi leave for Purdue.

“Marty is a stud,” Littrell told GoldandBlack.com.

Biagi is a star on the rise in the coaching ranks who did a masterful job the last three seasons running Littrell’s special teams. In his three seasons in Denton, Texas, Biagi's special teams scored six touchdowns by six different players, blocked nine punts and four kicks while also accumulating 350 points. And 10 players earned all-conference recognition between 2017-19, including three different kickers.

But now, Biagi is headed to Purdue, which officially announced his hiring yesterday as special teams coordinator. He will be Jeff Brohm’s fourth special teams coach in four years, following Tony Levine, Mark Tommerdahl and Kevin Wolthausen, who parted ways with Purdue following the 2019 season. In addition to running special teams, Biagi also will serve as a defensive assistant.



“He is passionate about special teams,” said Littrell. “And sometimes when you hire those guys, they are a little different. But Marty related well to the players. He made if fun for them. A lot of energy. He was really passionate about special teams.”

Prior to working at North Texas, Biagi was a special teams analyst at Notre Dame in 2016. He also coached cornerbacks at South Dakota State in 2015 and spent three seasons (2012-14) at Southern coaching special teams and the secondary. His first full-time job was in 2011, when he was co-defensive coordinator at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Shelbyville, Ky., native was a punter and kicker at Marshall (2004-07), bringing first-hand experience to his special teams job.

“It was awesome to see a guy who understood the kicking aspect of special teams,” said Littrell. “Sometimes, the kickers, punters and snappers are the guys we do the poorest job coaching with their technique and all. Marty understood that. He knows how to coach it. He played it himself.

“The Xs and Os stuff took care of itself. He’s really good at that. The most important thing is the kids bought in to it. They were excited to go to meetings every day. He kept it refreshing and fun. I thought we were really solid on special teams.”

Purdue’s special teams could use a boost, especially the return game. In 2019, the Boilermakers finished 11th in the Big Ten in punt returns (5.6 ypc) and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc). Purdue last ran back a punt for a TD in 2009 (Aaron Valentin) and a kickoff in 2013 (Akeem Hunt).

“We have taken a lot of kicks back to the house, kick and punt return,” said Littrell. “We took the one back against Arkansas (in 2018). It was a real creative way to get a touchdown.”

The aforementioned 90-yard return for a TD made all the national highlight shows. Biagi dubbed the play "Peter Pan,” and it was executed flawlessly by Keegan Brewer. Brewer caught a punt on his own 10-yard line and acted like he fair caught the ball. With Arkansas players walking toward their sideline thinking the play was over, Brewer raced to paydirt. It was the third longest punt return in program history.

