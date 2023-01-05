Several media outlets have reported that Ryan Walters and Purdue have hired Ole Miss offensive analyst Seth Doege as the team's tight end coach. Purdue now has just two remaining full-time positions to fill on Ryan Walters' new staff with offensive line coach and special teams coordinator still vacant.

Doege reunites with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who he worked with for two seasons at USC. Doege was an offensive quality control analyst and then a tight ends coach with the Trojans.

Harrell and Doege have a relationship from their time as Texas Tech quarterbacks under the late Mike Leach. Harrell was the starting quarterback in 2008 during Doege's redshirt season in Lubbock.

During his time with the Red Raiders, Doege threw for 8,636 yards with 69 touchdowns and 26 interceptions while completing 69% of his passing attempts. After his college career, Doege spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Doege has a variety of coaching experience since he rejoined the college game in 2016. At Bowling Green, he was a graduate assistant, receivers coach and then special teams coordinator. That stint was before a three year tenure at USC. Following the 2021 season, Doege joined Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss as an offensive analyst.