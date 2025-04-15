The Old Gold Show | Season Wrap | Braden Smith is back

The Old Gold Show is back to wrap up the season and there's plenty to talk about.



Purdue has lost four players to the portal and we get into all four of those losses, how much they hurt, and if both sides might be better for it.



But the portal isn't just about losing, it's also about what you gain. Oscar Cluff, best big on the market, is now a Boiler and we discuss how that might change the dynamic of Purdue's offense and if that will have ripple effects on the roster.



But Painter doesn't appear to be done with the portal or adding to Purdue's roster. There's one name out there in particular that we both thing could make Purdue title favorites if they aren't already.



Oh, and yeah. Braden Smith is back. There's a whole lot of appreciating and celebrating that as well.



Thank you for listening, watching, subscribing, and everything else throughout the season.