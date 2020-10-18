INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's amassed a formidable collection of talent at wide receiver, a reflection of the draw it's become at that position in recruiting, having won more than its share of battles against national powers.

It's next such battle may come over Rivals250 junior Omar Cooper Jr., the blue-chip Class of 2022 prospect from Indianapolis' Lawrence North.

Reminiscent of current Boilermaker David Bell in the 2018 class, the Rivals.com four-star prospect's been an elite player in Indy to this point in his high school career, averaging around 30 yards per catch this season for L.N. and has scored on 10 of his 32 receptions.

Continue reading below