Rondale Moore ruled out for Northwestern game
For the third game in a row, Purdue star sophomore wideout Rondale Moore won't play.
The athletic department sent an e-mail today stating the Moore would miss Saturday's game vs. Northwestern (3-0).
The email read: "Purdue sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore will not be available for Saturday’s game vs. Northwestern. No further information is available."
Earlier this week, Jeff Brohm said Moore would be a "game-time" decision.
Moore has yet to play since Sept. 28, 2019, when he injured his left hamstring vs. Minnesota, missing the last eight games. He opted out Aug. 6—and then opted back Sept. 24.
