"We're gonna try to put a fence up around this state."

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said on his first day as head coach of the Boilermakers, making clear the state of Indiana was a recruiting priority for his new staff.

Walters will have to contend with Notre Dame and Indiana for in-state recruits, not to mention college football powerhouses like Ohio State who have tapped into the Indiana pipeline over the last handful of years.

"There is a lot of high quality football not only from a players stance, but really great coaches in this state." Walters said.

Purdue's first recruiting class under Walters will come in 2024 and there are a number of in-state recruits already on the radar of the Boilermakers. Who are some of the prospects this new Purdue staff will target to establish their recruiting footprint in the state?