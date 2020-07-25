Check out this week's edition as we draft an offensive line by position (two guards, two tackles and a center) with a little position switching in the mix

With the ability to play multiple positions, Chukky Okobi gave Dienhart and Karpick a little flexibility in their draft slections. (Tom Campbell)

Watch as Dienhart and Karpick hash through top Boilermaker offensive linemen of all time.

To listen: