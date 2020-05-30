 Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Purdue Boilermakers
Saturday Simulcast: Most Unsung Purdue MBB players ever, Part 1

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Arnette Hallman, one of the best Boilermaker dunkers of all-time, is an early pick in our draft.

In part 1 of a two-part series, Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick have a draft of the most unsung Purdue men's basketball players. In this first part, the criteria selection eligibility is players who were not honored as first- second or third-team All-Big Ten. Some tough choices to be sure and but a fun list to be sure. Dienhart draft the scorers, while Karpick's team has defense and rebounding as a priority.

