Saturday Simulcast: Most Unsung Purdue MBB players ever, Part 1
In part 1 of a two-part series, Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick have a draft of the most unsung Purdue men's basketball players. In this first part, the criteria selection eligibility is players who were not honored as first- second or third-team All-Big Ten. Some tough choices to be sure and but a fun list to be sure. Dienhart draft the scorers, while Karpick's team has defense and rebounding as a priority.
