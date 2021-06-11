Schedule analysis: Toughest stretch
A schedule can make or break a season. Ask any coach.
Purdue's 2021 slate is filled with challenges and opportunities. This series is a breakdown of what's ahead for the Boilermakers this fall.
• Toughest non-conference game: at Notre Dame, Sept. 18
• Toughest conference game: at Ohio State, Nov. 13
• Who they don't play: Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Michigan
• Easiest game: at UConn, Sept. 11
• Toughest stretch
• Best chance to be upset
• Best chance to pull an upset
Next up: Toughest stretch
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news