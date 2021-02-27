Scrimmage recap: Brohm "pleased with direction we are going" on defense
The first spring scrimmage of 2021 is in the books. The verdict: Purdue is a work-in-progress.
"I think camp has gone well to this point," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. "We've been able to get in five practices. Today was a good practice. We're getting more into situational football, team setting situations where we gotta get better at. I think we're making progress."
One of those areas that is making progress is the defense, which is a point of emphasis this spring under new co-coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert.
"I'm definitely pleased with the direction we are going," said Brohm. "I want our guys to take a shot, I want our guys to make a play."
Be aggressive. Be a playmaker.
This was the first of three scheduled scrimmages this spring. The Boilermakers also are slated to scrimmage March 6 and March 19, the last day of spring football. Today, Purdue conducted an unscripted, half-scrimmage.
"It's good to see what guys will show up in a real situation," said Brohm. "As much game-like as you can get."
Brohm said cornerbacks Cory Trice, a junior, and Dedrick Mackey, a senior, have had a good camp. The same for senior Geovonte Howard, but he was hurt on Friday and will be out a while.
"Those three have stood out at the corner position," said Brohm.
But Brohm feels Purdue is thin at safety with junior Cam Allen and sophomore Marvin Grant out all spring with injury. That has allowed redshirt freshman Sanoussi Kane to get an extended look. And he has "shown up," per Brohm. Kane can hit and make plays.
At linebacker, Brohm said Semisi Fakasiieiki has excelled with Jaylan Alexander out with injury. Then there is OC Brothers, an Auburn transfer who has been the talk of spring drills so far.
"That's been good to see," said Brohm. "He has some quick-twitch and can make plays."
Brohm says junior end George Karlaftis and senior "Leo" DaMarcus Mitchell have done a very good job to this point. Junior tackle Lawrence Johnson was doing well but got hurt in the last practice and will be out the rest of spring.
"We're trying to get more guys in that middle," said Brohm, "and even at the end position to emerge. We have quite a few numbers but need to see more guys step up."
Brohm said South Carolina transfer Joe Anderson, an end, has looked good. Jack Sullivan needs more consistency.
"The interior of the defense is where we have to make strides," said Brohm.
NOTES
• Brohm is pleased with progress in the run game but knows work must be gone. It all begins up front on the line.
Senior center Sam Garvin is out injured, so sophomore Gus Hartwig has been snapping the ball. Western Kentucky grad transfer Tyler Witt has been at right guard, sophomore Spencer Holstege is at left guard, sixth-year senior Greg Long at left tackle and sophomore Dave Monnot has been the right tackle with junior Eric Miller out with some injuries. Senior D.J. Washington and sophomore Kyle Jornigan have rotated in at guard.
• Brohm wasn't pleased with the special teams today.
"I wasn't real happy with it," he said. "We have a ways to go."
It was not a good day for the kickers. "There were a lot of missed kicks."
• Nate Dennison is now the director of recruiting with Eron Hodges gone. On that note, Purdue is still trolling the transfer market for help. Wideout coach JaMarcus Shephard is the recruiting coordinator for coaches, d-line coach Mark Hagen is the defensive recruiting coordinator and running backs coach Chris Barclay is the offensive recruiting coordinator.
• With co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter gone to Penn State, new cornerbacks coach Ron English is coaching the secondary. Quality control coach Dan Rowe has moved into an on-field role working in the secondary. And G.A. T.J. McCollum is helping with DBs, too.
• Brohm has myriad candidates to replace Poindexter, but a hire probably will not happen until after March 19 when spring drills end. The new hire could be a safeties or corners coach. English has coached both, so he is adaptable.
• Quarterbacks are battling. Aidan O'Connell doesn't take any 11-on-11 work in team settings as he comes back from foot surgery. Jack Plummer, Austin Burton and Michael Alaimo all are competing.
"That position has done a good job," said Brohm. "It's hard to please a lot of quarterbacks, but we'll do our best to give everyone a chance to compete and go out and win the job. Our best teams are when we have had multiple quarterbacks play. That will be something we always keep open, playing multiple guys."
Brohm wants to make sure his quarterback can run, even mentioning a wildcat option.
• Wideout David Bell is not participating this spring as he recovers from some injuries from 2020. Brohm wants to make sure he is A-OK. And Milton Wright is out after getting hurt in the first spring practice but should be back soon. Maliq Carr and T.J. Sheffield have emerged. Jackson Anthrop is steady.
• Brohm likes 11-on-11 work, along with some live tackling. Likes to get a lot of "team work" in to simulate game conditions.
