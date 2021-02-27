The first spring scrimmage of 2021 is in the books. The verdict: Purdue is a work-in-progress.

"I think camp has gone well to this point," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. "We've been able to get in five practices. Today was a good practice. We're getting more into situational football, team setting situations where we gotta get better at. I think we're making progress."

One of those areas that is making progress is the defense, which is a point of emphasis this spring under new co-coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert.



"I'm definitely pleased with the direction we are going," said Brohm. "I want our guys to take a shot, I want our guys to make a play."

Be aggressive. Be a playmaker.



This was the first of three scheduled scrimmages this spring. The Boilermakers also are slated to scrimmage March 6 and March 19, the last day of spring football. Today, Purdue conducted an unscripted, half-scrimmage.

"It's good to see what guys will show up in a real situation," said Brohm. "As much game-like as you can get."

Brohm said cornerbacks Cory Trice, a junior, and Dedrick Mackey, a senior, have had a good camp. The same for senior Geovonte Howard, but he was hurt on Friday and will be out a while.

"Those three have stood out at the corner position," said Brohm.

But Brohm feels Purdue is thin at safety with junior Cam Allen and sophomore Marvin Grant out all spring with injury. That has allowed redshirt freshman Sanoussi Kane to get an extended look. And he has "shown up," per Brohm. Kane can hit and make plays.

At linebacker, Brohm said Semisi Fakasiieiki has excelled with Jaylan Alexander out with injury. Then there is OC Brothers, an Auburn transfer who has been the talk of spring drills so far.

"That's been good to see," said Brohm. "He has some quick-twitch and can make plays."

Brohm says junior end George Karlaftis and senior "Leo" DaMarcus Mitchell have done a very good job to this point. Junior tackle Lawrence Johnson was doing well but got hurt in the last practice and will be out the rest of spring.



"We're trying to get more guys in that middle," said Brohm, "and even at the end position to emerge. We have quite a few numbers but need to see more guys step up."

Brohm said South Carolina transfer Joe Anderson, an end, has looked good. Jack Sullivan needs more consistency.



"The interior of the defense is where we have to make strides," said Brohm.

