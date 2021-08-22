Seven things learned during training camp

Training camp began on August 6th with a practice and a movie in front of fans in Ross-Ade Stadium. And it ended with a closed scrimmage in the same venue on August 21.

A lot went on during the 10 practices--the first six of which were open--and two scrimmages this month as Purdue pushes toward its season opener on September 4 at home vs. Oregon State.

Now, with classes beginning on Monday, the program will shift to a traditional school-year format. Purdue will continue practice this week, with workouts shifting to the afternoon. The team is off next weekend. Then, it's game week beginning Monday, August 30th.

Before we jump ahead, let's take one last look over our shoulder. Here are seven things we learned during training camp.

