Seven Visitors To Know: Purdue vs. Northwestern

Three key takeaways from Purdue's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
Three key takeaways from Purdue's 99-41 exhibition win over Grand Valley State on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Matt Painter, Purdue players after 99-41 win over Grand Valley State
Purdue head coach Matt Painter, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris and Trey Kaufman-Renn speak to the media after GVSU win
Quick thoughts | Purdue 99, Grand Valley State 41 (Exhibition Game)
Purdue finishes its exhibition with a route in Mackey.
Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week
Ryan Walters look to add new wrinkles after setting foundation for new-look Purdue offense after the bye week.
VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability
Purdue defenders Will Heldt and Cole Brevard meet with the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Northwestern.
As Purdue prepares to host Northwestern for a Big Ten clash today, Ryan Walters and company are also expected to host over 50 prospects for unofficial game day visits inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilermakers' visitors include a 2025 commit, several 2025 flip targets, an in-state priority defender and more. Boiler Upload takes a look at seven visitors who are expected to be on campus that you need to know.
