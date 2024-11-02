Seven Visitors To Know: Purdue vs. Northwestern

As Purdue prepares to host Northwestern for a Big Ten clash today, Ryan Walters and company are also expected to host over 50 prospects for unofficial game day visits inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Boilermakers' visitors include a 2025 commit, several 2025 flip targets, an in-state priority defender and more. Boiler Upload takes a look at seven visitors who are expected to be on campus that you need to know.