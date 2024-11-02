Advertisement

Three key takeaways from Purdue's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

Three key takeaways from Purdue's 99-41 exhibition win over Grand Valley State on Wednesday night.

VIDEO: Matt Painter, Purdue players after 99-41 win over Grand Valley State

Purdue head coach Matt Painter, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris and Trey Kaufman-Renn speak to the media after GVSU win

Quick thoughts | Purdue 99, Grand Valley State 41 (Exhibition Game)

Purdue finishes its exhibition with a route in Mackey.

Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week

Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week

Ryan Walters look to add new wrinkles after setting foundation for new-look Purdue offense after the bye week.

VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability

VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability

Purdue defenders Will Heldt and Cole Brevard meet with the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Northwestern.

Published Nov 2, 2024
Seven Visitors To Know: Purdue vs. Northwestern
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
As Purdue prepares to host Northwestern for a Big Ten clash today, Ryan Walters and company are also expected to host over 50 prospects for unofficial game day visits inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Boilermakers' visitors include a 2025 commit, several 2025 flip targets, an in-state priority defender and more. Boiler Upload takes a look at seven visitors who are expected to be on campus that you need to know.

