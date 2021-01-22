GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's loss to No. 7 Michigan

PDF: Purdue-Michigan stats

Sasha Stefanovic is a crucial, crucial piece of Purdue's puzzle, the sort of piece that when removed can render the whole unrecognizable.

That may be extreme for a team that has struggled at times offensively regardless, but without Stefanovic — lost to a positive COVID-19 test — the Boilermakers' foundation sure appeared wobbly in a 70-53 loss in Mackey Arena to seventh-ranked Michigan.

The Wolverines are a borderline elite team in the first place, so Stefanovic's presence may very well have done little to change the ultimate outcome.

However, the fingerprints of the junior's absence are all over the Boilermakers' 30.8-percent shooting and paltry 53 points.

"It's really, really hard to do," guard Brandon Newman said of playing without Stefanovic. "... We missed him. There was a void there."

Coach Matt Painter said Stefanovic was cleared for the Ohio State game Tuesday night after passing all necessary testing, but woke up the following morning with symptoms. Though he tested negative twice Wednesday, per Painter, he isolated, then tested positive the following day, and the positive test was later confirmed. (Since he'd been isolated since symptoms presented themselves, no other Boilermakers were caught up in contact tracing, and both Ohio State and Michigan were notified. Michigan decided to play the game on the condition of Purdue's other players passing PCR tests.)

Purdue practiced twice in advance of its biggest game of the season without one of its most Influential offensive players.

"We don't have his presence," said freshman Jaden Ivey, who moved Into the starting five. "He's been here three years and we were missing a leader tonight, which is tough. We needed his threes tonight.

"But we can't let Sasha being out control what we have going on on the court. We just didn't bring it tonight."

Michigan had a lot to do with that, but also an easier path to doing so.

Stefanovic is not only of Purdue's most reliable and seasoned players on a team full of youth, and one of the Big Ten's premier three-point shooters, but he's also the focal point of so much of what the Boilermakers do offensively, a player who puts so much pressure on defense that Purdue has so often been able to weaponize the attention he draws to generate opportunities for others.

Beyond that, It creates a domino effect of Inexperience. Brandon Newman moved from the 2 to Stefanovic's 3. The differences aren't game-changers, but there's enough nuance Involved for that to be another challenge for a young player at both ends of the floor. Ivey's ascension to the starting lineup cast him in a different light and shines a light on his lack of experience filling in for Stefanovic's wealth of it.

Purdue's issues vs. the Wolverines weren't exclusive to just the two young starters, however.

"You just want your experienced guys to balance out some of your inexperience," Painter said. "We didn't have good guard play tonight. Our decision-making had to be better. We had 14 turnovers and it felt like we had 24."

As Purdue managed just six points over nearly the game's first eight minutes — four of them off offensive rebounds, fittingly — Michigan opened up its first double-digit lead with around six minutes to go in the first half, and Purdue never got closer than 10 the rest of the game, kept at arm's length by the Big Ten's frontrunner, a hand tied behind its back by the unique circumstances of the 2020-2021 college basketball season.