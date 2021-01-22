 GoldandBlack - Short-handed Purdue handled by seventh-ranked Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 20:01:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Short-handed Purdue handled by seventh-ranked Michigan

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PDF: Purdue-Michigan stats

Whether Purdue could have beaten No. 7 Michigan Friday with Sasha Stefanovic is debatable and can't be known.

His value, though, sure came to the forefront during the Boilermakers' 70-53 loss, snapping a four-game win streak.

One of Purdue's most important players, Stefanovic has been lost for at least three games to a positive COVID-19 test.

As the Boilermakers struggled badly to score — finishing having shot just 31 percent — Michigan led by double-figures for the final 26-plus minutes.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 14 points, but did so on just 6-of-19 shooting. Jaden Ivey, who started in Stefanovic's place, scored 12, but was 3-of-14.

Without Stefanovic, Purdue was just 2-of-12 from three-point range.

More to come ...


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}