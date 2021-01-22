GoldandBlack - Short-handed Purdue handled by seventh-ranked Michigan

PDF: Purdue-Michigan stats

Whether Purdue could have beaten No. 7 Michigan Friday with Sasha Stefanovic is debatable and can't be known.

His value, though, sure came to the forefront during the Boilermakers' 70-53 loss, snapping a four-game win streak.

One of Purdue's most important players, Stefanovic has been lost for at least three games to a positive COVID-19 test.

As the Boilermakers struggled badly to score — finishing having shot just 31 percent — Michigan led by double-figures for the final 26-plus minutes.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 14 points, but did so on just 6-of-19 shooting. Jaden Ivey, who started in Stefanovic's place, scored 12, but was 3-of-14.

Without Stefanovic, Purdue was just 2-of-12 from three-point range.

More to come ...



