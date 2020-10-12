The Purdue athletic department reports six active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, up from none a week ago.



Daily rapid-response testing began at the start of this month.

On Monday, Purdue also announced that the start of men's basketball practice has been pushed back a week — to Oct. 21 — due to 14-day contact-tracing protocols.

Last week, Purdue reported zero active cases, but there was an indication of an unspecified hospitalization.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 5,953 tests and yielded 63 positives.

At the end of the summer, Purdue had back-to-back weeks of zero positives prior to incurring three each of the past two weeks after school resumed.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.