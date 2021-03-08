Six spring practices. That’s all that’s left for Purdue.

The program is in the home stretch of spring practice, with nine of the allotted 15 spring sessions in the rear-view mirror. Purdue punctuated its second week of spring drills on Saturday with its second scrimmage.

“I think the defense had the better end of the stick and stood out and made some good plays,” said Jeff Brohm. "We had a few big plays here and there. But as far as sustained drives and being consistent in what we're trying to do, I thought the defense had the better end of the stick.”

The Boilermakers will practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday each of the next two weeks, with the spring season ending on March 19 with a third and final scrimmage.

What’s on Brohm’s to-do list these last two weeks? Perhaps at the top of the list is improving the running attack.

