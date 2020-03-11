MORE: Brohm on Coronavirus: 'It’s something that’s concerning'

Athletic activities at Purdue will continue despite the university announcing restrictions on Tuesday.

In an email to the Lafayette Journal & Courier on Wednesday, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said:

"Following the communication from president Daniels and Provost (Jay) Akridge, we’re working to develop an operating strategy for athletics that respects and supports Purdue’s commitment to minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19 virus.

"While the following is our current thinking on some key issues, it’s highly likely that things will evolve and adjust as circumstances present in the days and weeks ahead."

Spring football practice will continue. The spring game is April 4. Wednesday is the last football practice--No. 8 overall--until after spring break. Practice resumes March 23.

Bobinski also noted that participation in home and away Big Ten and NCAA championship competition will continue. And there are no planned changes to home outdoor events. Also, while not yet fully determined, indoor home events may be subject to crowd restrictions. This could impact possible home NIT games. Lastly, travel to away competitions and for essential individual business will be adjusted whenever possible to avoid commercial airlines.

On Tuesday, a letter sent by Purdue President Mitch Daniels stated courses should be moved online or alternative delivery before March 23. No timeline was given. Daniels said the move could "potentially go through the end of the semester."

In addition, all university events involving external visitors are canceled from March 16-May 2. Daniels said all gatherings of 50 or more attendees should be postponed or canceled. Purdue commencement is May 15-17.