Purdue made improving the rushing attack a priority this spring. And getting better play up front is a must to achieve that goal.



Jeff Brohm feels he has his best depth yet along the offensive line, but work still needs to be done. The front loses just one key player from 2020. But it was an important piece: left tackle Grant Hermanns, who made 33 career starts.



That means the tackle spot has just one proven commodity: Greg Long, who arrived prior to last season as a grad transfer from UTEP. After that?



Here's a look at the offensive tackle position.

