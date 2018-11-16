Stat Blast: Purdue-Davidson
A look inside the numbers from Purdue-Davidson game from the semifinals of the Charleston Classic Tournament.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
29
|
11-21/6-11/1-1
|
1.38
|
+27
|
Ryan Cline
|
12
|
4-15/4-12/0-0
|
0.8
|
+18
|
Nojel Eastern
|
6
|
3-3/0-0/0-1
|
2
|
+17
|
Grady Eifert
|
5
|
2-7/1-5/0-0
|
0.714
|
+18
|
Matt Haarms
|
10
|
4-7/0-0/2-2
|
1.43
|
+13
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
0
|
0-2/0-1/0-0
|
0
|
+5
|
Tommy Luce
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-1
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
12
|
3-7/1-2/5-5
|
1.714
|
+10
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
4
|
1-4/1-2/1-2
|
1
|
-2
|
Trevion Williams
|
1
|
0-0/0-0/1-2
|
INF
|
-2
|
Kyle King
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-1
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
0
|
0-1/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
+3
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
18
|
27
|
45
|
1
|
3
|
Davidson
|
4
|
24
|
28
|
1
|
3
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
65
|
18
|
49.2
|
15.4
|
37:25
|
Davidson
|
66
|
18
|
37.9
|
19.7
|
1:08
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
28
|
18
|
0
|
12
|
1.215
|
Davidson
|
24
|
0
|
12
|
12
|
0.879
