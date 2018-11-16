Ticker
Stat Blast: Purdue-Davidson

A look inside the numbers from Purdue-Davidson game from the semifinals of the Charleston Classic Tournament.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

29

11-21/6-11/1-1

1.38

+27

Ryan Cline

12

4-15/4-12/0-0

0.8

+18

Nojel Eastern

6

3-3/0-0/0-1

2

+17

Grady Eifert

5

2-7/1-5/0-0

0.714

+18

Matt Haarms

10

4-7/0-0/2-2

1.43

+13

Eric Hunter Jr.

0

0-2/0-1/0-0

0

+5

Tommy Luce

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-1

Evan Boudreaux

12

3-7/1-2/5-5

1.714

+10

Sasha Stefanovic

4

1-4/1-2/1-2

1

-2

Trevion Williams

1

0-0/0-0/1-2

INF

-2

Kyle King

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-1

Aaron Wheeler

0

0-1/0-0/0-0

0

+3
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

18

27

45

1

3

Davidson

4

24

28

1

3
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

65

18

49.2

15.4

37:25

Davidson

66

18

37.9

19.7

1:08
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

28

18

0

12

1.215

Davidson

24

0

12

12

0.879
