Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 22:54:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Stat Blast: Purdue-Florida State

Chwu8fadhbelxwpalbnb
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

A look inside the numbers from Purdue's close road loss at No. 15 Florida State Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

24

7-19/3-10/7-10

1.26

+1

Ryan Cline

21

7-12/7-11/0-0

1.75

+2

Nojel Eastern

4

2-3/0-0/0-0

1.33

+5

Grady Eifert

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-10

Matt Haarms

6

2-5/0-1/2-3

1.2

+1

Eric Hunter Jr.

0

0-2/0-2/0-0

0

-13

Tommy Luce

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

0

Evan Boudreaux

12

3-6/0-2/6-10

2.0

-4

Sasha Stefanovic

3

1-3/1-3/0-0

1

+12

Trevion Williams

2

0-0/0-0/2-2

INF

+4

Kyle King

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

0

Aaron Wheeler

0

0-1/0-0/0-0

0

-3
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

10

22

32

0

5

FSU

8

21

29

3

6
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

73

16

43.8

27.4

17:24

FSU

73

17

39.7

23.3

17:26
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

18

16

4

17

0.986

FSU

26

16

7

21

1.0
Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}