Stat Blast: Purdue-Florida State
A look inside the numbers from Purdue's close road loss at No. 15 Florida State Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
24
|
7-19/3-10/7-10
|
1.26
|
+1
|
Ryan Cline
|
21
|
7-12/7-11/0-0
|
1.75
|
+2
|
Nojel Eastern
|
4
|
2-3/0-0/0-0
|
1.33
|
+5
|
Grady Eifert
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-10
|
Matt Haarms
|
6
|
2-5/0-1/2-3
|
1.2
|
+1
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
0
|
0-2/0-2/0-0
|
0
|
-13
|
Tommy Luce
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
0
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
12
|
3-6/0-2/6-10
|
2.0
|
-4
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
3
|
1-3/1-3/0-0
|
1
|
+12
|
Trevion Williams
|
2
|
0-0/0-0/2-2
|
INF
|
+4
|
Kyle King
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
0
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
0
|
0-1/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-3
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
10
|
22
|
32
|
0
|
5
|
FSU
|
8
|
21
|
29
|
3
|
6
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
73
|
16
|
43.8
|
27.4
|
17:24
|
FSU
|
73
|
17
|
39.7
|
23.3
|
17:26
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
18
|
16
|
4
|
17
|
0.986
|
FSU
|
26
|
16
|
7
|
21
|
1.0
