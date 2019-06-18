Let’s go ahead and say it, because it’s true: Silvia Ambrosio is the greatest women’s tennis player in Purdue history. The resume speaks for itself.

• No. 9 national ranking, the highest ever for a Boilermaker

• Nationally ranked 34 weeks

• Nationally ranked in the top 40 for 14 of those weeks

• Nationally ranked in singles and doubles for over 30 weeks

Ambrosio began her career at Marquette before transferring to Purdue for her final two seasons. She went 13-8 as a junior before posting a 14-7 mark as a senior with three wins vs. ranked opponents, a mark that featured a 10-game winning streak in Big Ten action. Ambrosio garnered All-Big Ten honors for a second season in a row.

A native of Frankfurt, Germany, Ambrosio earned All-Big Ten honors and advanced to the NCAA tournament. The last Purdue player to make the NCAA championships was Jennifer Embry in 1999. Alas, Ambrosio lost in the first round. Still, she left an indelible mark on Purdue athletics, finishing her career with 27 singles wins and 30 doubles triumphs.