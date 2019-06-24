Rick Mount, Glenn Robinson, Caleb Swanigan … all were Purdue basketball greats. Add Carsen Edwards’ name to the roll call of Boilermaker basketball icons.

Edwards’ list of accomplishments is impressive. He sits No. 7 on Purdue’s all-time scoring list with 1,920 points and is No. 1 in 3-pointers with 281. He led the Big Ten in scoring last season with a 24.3 average and averaged 17.8 points for his career before turning pro after his junior season. On and on in went for Edwards, a two-time All-American.

But best of all: He led the program to two Big Ten regular-season titles in his three seasons on campus. In another season, Edwards helped the program win a school single-season record 30 games. Throw in two Sweet 16 trips and a run to the Elite Eight last season, and there is no doubt he deserves a spot in the pantheon of Purdue greats.

Edwards’ array of electrifying skills was on full display during the Boilermakers’ run to the Elite Eight last spring. He tallied 42 points in Purdue’s second-round triumph vs. defending national champion Villanova. And Edwards poured in 42 in an overtime Elite Eight loss to Virginia. No doubt, the Cavaliers—who went on to win the national championship—were wowed by Edwards.

“If nobody asked that, I was going to ask to add something and just speak on what he did tonight,” UVa's Ty Jerome said in the post-game press conference. “That was the best performance I’ve ever seen."



“It was his night,” said UVa’s Kyle Guy.



“He made me rip my play card in half when he hit the shot off the glass,” said Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett. “We kept saying ... keep bothering his shots, keep him moving on offense, see if we can wear him out. Screen him, move him, run him. It was like it was going to happen sooner or later."

In Purdue’s four NCAA games in 2019, Edwards averaged 34.8 points and set a NCAA tourney record with 28 3-pointers. It was a last impression that will resonate for a long time with Boilermaker fans--as well as the college basketball cognoscenti. It was a fitting way to cap a spectacular career that often left fans breathless.

