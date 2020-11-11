Go ahead and call Jack Sullivan a quick study when it comes to football.



It's an apt description when you consider this: The sophomore Purdue defensive end didn't start playing the game until he entered Plainfield (Ill.) High. Now, he's ready to perhaps start his first college game in what shapes up as one of the biggest contests Ross-Ade Stadium has played host to in years: No. 23 Northwestern (3-0) vs. Purdue (2-0) at 5 p.m. ET on BTN. The winner will be in prime position in the Big Ten West.

"I was a baseball player up to high school," Sullivan said. "And then I had the varsity football coach at the high school really take an interest in me. He kind of groomed me, got me out to play and I fell in love with the game. So, it was good that I found football freshman year, because I don't know where I would be at without it."

This potential opportunity for Sullivan vs. Northwestern came about after star Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis suffered an apparent injury to his left leg at Illinois in Purdue’s second game on Oct. 31. He had to be helped off the field by two people. Jeff Brohm has offered little clarity on the status of the Boilermakers’ star sophomore.

“Well, what I can tell you once again is we're going to try to get all those guys back as fast as we can,” Brohm said on Monday in reference to Karlaftis and other injured Boilermakers’ status for Saturday. “They're all working hard.”

If Karlaftis can't go--or is limited--Sullivan must step up. Is he ready for his big moment?

"Yes, sir," said Sullivan. "That's what I get ready for every day in practice, is to go in there and play every play if I'm needed to."

The 6-5, 270-pound Sullivan did just that when Karlaftis went down in Champaign. And Sullivan more than held his own vs. the Fighting Illini. After playing just eight snaps in the season-opening victory vs. Iowa, Sullivan played 46 snaps vs. Illinois. And he graded out decently, per PFF metrics. The Plainfield, Ill., native has been credited with three tackles on the season. Is he better at stopping the run or rushing the passer?

"I like to get after the passer," said Sullivan. "That's fun for me. I'd say I'm a better pass rusher."

Karlaftis’ absence would create a big void for Purdue, especially from a pass-rushing standpoint. He had a team-best two sacks and two TFLs through the first two games of 2020. The only other Purdue player with a sack is DaMarcus Mitchell, who has one from his hybrid end/outside linebacker slot.

Sullivan will face a Northwestern offense that ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in rushing (205.3 ypg). The Wildcats were without top back Isaiah Bowser—hurt at Iowa in the second game—last week in a win vs. Nebraska, but Drake Anderson filled in with aplomb. The Purdue d-line also must contain Wildcat quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a dual-threat grad transfer from Indiana who is a coach’s son. Brohm is confident in Sullivan.

“Well, Jack, he's got some toughness to him,” said Brohm. “I think he's hungry. I think he wants to go out there and prove himself. He's got good length. He's improved in our system here. Now, it's time to go out there and showcase what he's about. I think that the desire and the want-to is there, and he's got a great opportunity against a good football team. So, he needs to play well.”

When Sullivan needs a rest, 6-2, 270-pound redshirt freshman Sulaiman Kpaka figures to get the call. He has played in just one game—at Illinois—and the three-start recruit from Grand Prairie, Texas, played just four snaps.

“We need to spell (Sullivan) some, you can see Kpaka in there a little bit and we hope that he can, even though he's had limited experience, can do some good things when he's out there,” said Brohm. “But he hasn't played a whole lot, so Jack really needs to step up and really do a good job this week.”

Added Sullivan: "Pak works hard, every day. Just like all of us do. He's ready to go ... "

Sullivan was headed to Northern Illinois before he flipped to Purdue and signed as part of the 2018 class. A three-star recruit, Sullivan also had interest from the likes of Iowa State as well as Ivy League and MAC schools.

"(Northern Illinois) was my first offer," said Sullivan. "They were big on me, so I felt the love there. So, I committed to them. Then, Purdue came in and I was really blown away with Coach Brohm and the coaching staff, the culture here. ...

"I really didn't go to a bunch of camps or anything. So, I just took it as it kind of came in. Whatever happened, kind of happened in the recruiting process."

Sullivan redshirted in 2018 and then saw action last season. He appeared in all 12 games and made 13 tackles. Sullivan notched a season-best three tackles in the Boilermakers’ 24-22 last-second win at Northwestern in 2019. He also deflected five passes, knocking down three vs. Vanderbilt.

"I think it was really good for my development," he said of his playing time last year. "It's good to get any game experience ... "

Sullivan is part of a Purdue d-line that has shown promise early on. The front morphs often from a three- to a four-man front. The tackles have been Lorenzo Neal, Anthony Watts, Lawrence Johnson and Brandon Deen. Sullivan has worked on the edge with Robert McWilliams, Kpaka and Mitchell in addition to Karlaftis, a dominating force who was a Freshman All-American in 2019.

"We work really hard every day, so we're all ready to go in the games if our number's called," said Sullivan.

And his number could be called often on Saturday.

