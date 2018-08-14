GoldandBlack.com

The star of Purdue's spring game at running back, Alexander Horvath was mobilized for a move to defense.

With the Boilermaker roster stacked with options at running back — theoretically, at least, given Purdue's injury fortunes — but razor thin at linebacker this summer, coaches gave the 6-foot-3, 230-pound redshirt freshman a defensive playbook and nudged him toward off-season linebacker drills, to brace for a potential move.

Just in case.

The move never materialized, though, and the issue's off the table now, with the running backs beaten up and linebacker corps slightly fortified.

But the move that never was did underscore the value Purdue clearly sees in Horvath, a player Coach Jeff Brohm said his team will "count on" this season.

What that means exactly remains to be seen, but as of mid-camp, Horvath was Purdue's No. 1 fullback — a modest role in Purdue's normally one-back offense, but an important one when needed — along with being an option for carries this season if the position continues its bizarre run of foul injury luck, or maybe even if it doesn't.

And Horvath is a member right now of virtually every special team.

"Everything but punt block," he said.

In some way, somewhere, Horvath is going to play for Purdue this season, and when he does, it will validate his efforts last season in the face of as stifling a depth-chart outlook as there may have been on the roster.

Even if the freshman from Mishawaka wasn't redshirting, he'd have been buried at a position with multiple starter-caliber players, a running group deep enough to have produced last season three different players who posted hundred-plus-yard games and four who ran for 89 or more in a contest, all of them due to return the following year.

But at one time or another last season, all those players got hurt, and because of it, Purdue was more shallow than deep most of the season.

Still, Horvath wasn't going to play, but he did start doing extra, he says — extra work on pass protection, most notably, whether it was physical work, film study or whatever.

"I think we had nine or 10 backs when we started (camp) last season," Horvath said. "Then they just started going down one by one.

"As Coach always says, 'You have to be ready for your time to step up,' so after practices, I'd do extra work, on off days, I'd do extra work, and watch more film, study more."

