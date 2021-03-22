Ten things we learned during spring practice
Purdue put the finishing touches on spring ball on Friday with a third and final scrimmage. Now, the long offseason begins, as the program points toward its season-opener on September 4 vs. Oregon State in Ross-Ade Stadium.
What did we learn from this oh-so-critical spring for a program coming off a 2-4 season in search of its first winning season since 2017?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news