1. The Big Ten season will kickoff on Oct. 23-24 and conclude on Dec. 18-19. League teams will play nine games in nine weeks. An issue: The schedule model allows no wiggle room if a school should have to miss a game because a roster is compromised by COVID-19.

For what it's worth, Purdue played seven games in a row in one stretch each of the last two years. The Boilermakers closed 2017 with eight games in succession. Is playing nine games in a row too daunting?

“As coaches, you might get a bye week every now and then, but sometimes you really don’t want to lose that momentum and that schedule you have weekly in order to play football,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said on Wednesday. “Of course, if you have injuries, yes, it’s going to affect you, but if you can keep guys healthy to a certain extent, let’s go play nine straight weeks and see how it measures out.”

2. This is the third incarnation of the Big Ten schedule. Really. The league announced a 10-game conference-only slate on Aug. 5 that ran from Sept. 5 to Nov. 21 ... only to postpone the season on Aug. 11. That schedule replaced the original 12-game Big Ten schedules that included three non-conference games for each school.

3. Saturday is the high-holy day for college football. But Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez said on Wednesday that FOX has mentioned Friday and Monday as possible landing days for some Big Ten games this fall. The conference will be "flexible" in scheduling, Alvarez said on Wednesday.

4. Alvarez also said yesterday that Big Ten schedules would be released "later this week." Purdue will play eight regular games--all conference affairs to be culled from the nine Big Ten opponents on the Boilermakers' original 2020 12-game schedule. Purdue will play all six Big Ten West foes along with two cross-division opponents from the East Division.

Purdue A.D. Mike Bobinski said Indiana would be one of the Boilermakers' East foes. The other? Rutgers or Michigan. The Boilers' ninth foe--and final on the schedule--will be a team from the East that finishes in the corresponding place as Purdue.

5. The last weekend of the season is an interesting dynamic. That weekend--Dec. 18-19--East will meet West. Division champs will battle in the traditional Big Ten title game in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Here is where it gets interesting: The East No. 2 team will play the West No. 2 team, East No. 3 vs. West No. 3, etc., in games that could be held in domes at neutral sites within the Big Ten football print. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is credited with hatching the idea.



Reports have mentioned Ford Field in Detroit, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., Miller Park in Milwaukee and the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, as possible venues for East vs. West showdown games on Dec. 18-19.

Story continues below photo

