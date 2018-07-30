Purdue has landed RIvals.com three-star wide receiver TJ Sheffield, on the heels of a commitment from four-star DT Steven Faucheux.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder from Thompsons Station High School in Independence, Tenn., originally narrowed his list to Purdue, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Arkansas, all of which had offered early, verbally.

But after issuing a commitment to the Irish, only to be informed they wouldn't accept it, Sheffield re-opened and fielded offers from Syracuse, Pittsburgh and others.

He joins Mershawn Rice as Purdue's two wide receiver commitments, with several high-end targets at the position remaining on the board.




