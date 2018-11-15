The 3-2-1: Purdue-Appalachian State
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Some analysis from Purdue's 92-70 win over Appalachian State in their Charleston Classic opener.
DEFENSIVE IDENTITY
In a perfect world for Purdue, Thursday's rout of App State set the mold.
Boilermaker guards Carsen Edwards and Nojel Eastern were excellent against difficult matchups, Matt Haarms' activity level and shot-blocking prowess showed up, everyone else played OK together, and the Boilermakers were downright dominant.
And from that dominance, much came.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news