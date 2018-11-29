TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some quick analysis from Purdue's 73-72 loss at Florida State.

• Lost in the outcome tonight was the success Purdue had playing, basically four guards, with Nojel Eastern's uncommon dimensions making it function, as he was the Boilermakers' 4.

With Grady Eifert in foul trouble and matchup issues that might have brought about the move anyway, Purdue turned the game on its side in the second half, and with Evan Boudreaux's skill at the 5, Purdue may want to look into keeping this as something it turns to at times.